Motorcyclist Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a motorcyclist was injured in a crash that was caused when an SUV turned in front of the motorcycle.

Police say Andrew Slough, 27, of Findlay, was driving westbound in the 800 block of West Trenton Avenue Thursday night on his motorcycle when an eastbound SUV being driven by Daniel Dulle, 53, of Findlay, failed to yield to the motorcycle while turning left to enter the Stop & Go gas station.

Slough’s motorcycle struck the SUV and he suffered lower body injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

His motorcycle sustained disabling damage and the SUV minor damage.

Police say the driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield when making a turn.