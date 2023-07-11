Motorcyclist Injured In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was injured in a motorcycle crash in the northern part of the county.

The crash happened on County Road 18 near State Route 613 at 9:55 Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Aidan Frankfather, 18, of Bloomdale, was driving south on County Road 18 on a Yamaha motorcycle when it went off the roadway.

Aidan was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in a field.

Aidan was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Aidan was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.