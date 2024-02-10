Motorcyclist Killed In Crash While Fleeing Hancock Deputies

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Findlay Patrol Post responded to a report of a one-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 568, near milepost 5, in Marion Township, Hancock County, at 11:57 PM on February 9th, 2024.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the motorcycle at the time of the crash, after it fled an attempted traffic stop in the City of Findlay, and OSHP was requested to investigate the crash.

A 2004 Honda CBR600 RR motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Route 568, driven by Joshua J. Hayes, 33, of Tiffin, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that, while actively fleeing from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a large ravine, before coming to final rest in a nearby field. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Mr. Hayes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Route 568 was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco EMS, Vanlue Fire Department, and Dick’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.