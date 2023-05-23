Motorcyclist Killed In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a tractor.

The crash happened at around 5:47 p.m. Monday on County Road 226 near Township Road 261, a little west of Fostoria.

The sheriff’s office says Dustin Shively, 39, of Fostoria, was westbound on County Road 226 on a Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a tractor that was also westbound.

The sheriff’s office said Shively was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to crash investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.