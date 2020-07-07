Motorcyclist Leads Findlay Police On Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department engaged in a lengthy pursuit with a motorcyclist before the pursuit was terminated.

Police say they observed a black sport bike near downtown around 6 p.m. Monday driving erratically and it didn’t have a license plate.

Police say the motorcycle made an illegal turn onto Tiffin Avenue from McManness Avenue and started to weave in and out of traffic.

Police say they tried to pull over the bike in the area of Tiffin Avenue and Plaza Street but the motorcyclist sped off eastbound on Tiffin Avenue.

The pursuit continued eastbound on U.S. 224 hitting speeds of 120 miles per hour and passing through West Independence and into Seneca County.

At that time officers backed off and maintained a visual of the bike.

The motorcycle was seen turning south onto U.S. 23 from U.S. 224.

Due to the distance and speeds, the pursuit was terminated.

The pursuit spanned more than 11 miles.

The motorcycle was an older, mostly black sport bike with no plate.

The driver was a smaller-framed white male.

He was wearing a tan t-shirt and a multi-colored full-faced helmet with a mirrored face shield.

Anyone who may have information about the driver is urged to contact police at 419-424-7150.