Motorcyclist Leads Police On High-Speed Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 04-14-24 at approximately 1314 hours on Sunday, a Findlay Police Department patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on a green and white motorcycle without a visible license plate, which also failed to stop at a stop sign.

This stop was initiated on S. Blanchard Street near Blanchard Avenue.

The motorcycle operator failed to stop and began fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The operator committed numerous traffic violations as he fled at speeds in excess of 125MPH out of the City of Findlay and into Hancock County.

The initial pursuit lasted approximately 8 miles before the officer lost sight of the motorcycle and terminated the pursuit.

The operator of the motorcycle was suspected to be Gage Klopp.

Gage is currently under Findlay Municipal Court probation and has a GPS ankle monitor.

FMC Probation was contacted and assisted in identifying Gage as the operator of the motorcycle by his GPS history.

FMC Probation further assisted in providing Gage’s real time GPS location.

Gage was located on foot and taken into custody on CR 9 near TR 50 in Hancock County.

There were no injuries or property damage.

Gage is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of ORC 2921.331 Failing to Comply, a Felony of the 3rd degree as well as ORD 513.12 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Misdemeanor of the 4th degree.