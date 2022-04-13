Move Findlay Forward Online Survey

The City of Findlay says people who weren’t able to attend one of the recent Move Findlay Forward Workshops still have an opportunity to share their ideas.

The city says people can fill out an online survey by clicking here. The online survey will be open until April 30th.

The Move Findlay Forward workshops were designed to give people a chance to share their ideas for the city’s new strategic plan.

“It’s really important for us to hear from the citizens. What are the hot button issues they care about, what are the things they want to see in their community in the years to come?” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

The mayor says the workshops are an opportunity to share your ideas and make Findlay an even better place than it already is.