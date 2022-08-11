Thursday was Move-in day at the University of Findlay.

New students, along with the help of family, faculty, staff, returning students and other volunteers, made the move into their campus housing.

UF says it will have 1,386 students living on campus during this academic year, which is a record.

There will be 712 first-time freshmen. Some video of move-in day can be seen below.

On Friday, University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell will formally welcome students to campus.

Following Dr. Fell’s welcome, new students will participate in one of UF’s oldest traditions of marching through the Arch toward Old Main.

According to tradition, they can’t walk back through it until commencement or they won’t graduate.