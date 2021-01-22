Movement Church Moves To Downtown Findlay

Movement Church will be holding their first celebrations at their new location in downtown Findlay on Sunday morning.

After a lengthy renovation of the Ace Hardware building at the corner of South Main and Front Streets, their new home is ready to go.

“We felt like it was time to pursue some permanency in the community, and we always had a desire to be downtown from the very beginning,” said Lead Pastor Eric Ferguson.

Previously, the church had been meeting at Glenwood Middle School.

Ferguson says masks are required for people attending an in-person celebration, and he says the celebrations will also remain online for people not comfortable with attending in person.