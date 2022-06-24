Multiple Injuries In Putnam County Crash

Two people were life-flighted from the scene of a crash in northeast Putnam County while others were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The crash happened at the intersection of Township Road D and County Road 2 at around 5:11 p.m. Thursday.

The Highway Patrol says Maurice Schroeder, 72, of Leipsic, was driving west on Township Road D and ran the stop sign at County Road 2 and was struck by a vehicle that was southbound on County Road 2 being driven by Tahlor Kreinbrink, 25, of Deshler.

After impact, Schroeder went off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, while Kreinbrink went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign.

Life Flight responded to the crash and flew Schroeder to a Toledo hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries

A passenger in Kreinbrink’s car, Storm Roberts, 30, of Deshler, was also flown from the scene with serious injuries.

Kreinbrink and two kids in her vehicle were taken to a hospital in Lima for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Henry County EMS, McComb EMS, Ottawa Fire Department, 419 Towing and Recovery and Dab Towing and Recovery.