Municipal Income Tax Deadline Extended

The deadline for filing and paying 2020 individual income tax returns with the City of Findlay has been extended.

Details are in the following news release from the City of Findlay.

The deadline for filing and paying 2020 individual income tax returns with the City of Findlay for the municipalities of Findlay, Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, and Mount Blanchard has been extended from April 15 to May 17, 2021, in line with changes made by the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Ohio.

Despite the filing date being extended, due to the large volume of walk-in customers typically visiting the Tax Department near the deadline, we would encourage any taxpayers who are in a position to file sooner to please do so. All visitors to the Municipal Building should wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Payments and completed income tax returns can be placed in the secure, drive-up drop box in the east curbed island of the Findlay Municipal Building’s West Crawford Street parking lot F, accessible about one-half block west of South Main Street. An additional secure drop box is located in the vestibule of the Municipal Building’s Dorney Plaza entrance.

Submitted returns should include copies of W-2s, pages 1 and 2 of Federal Forms 1040 and any other Federal forms or schedules that support or relate to wages, income, expenses, profits, and losses reported on the municipal income tax return. These include, but are not limited to Schedules 1, C, E, F, and K-1, and Forms 4835 and 4797.

All residents must file an annual income tax return once they reach the required age (either 16 or 18, depending on municipality), including those whose tax is fully withheld by their employer and those with no taxable income.

Non-residents are not required to file, but only if all their city or village income taxes were properly withheld by their employers. Non-resident individuals, sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited partnerships, limited liability companies, limited liability partnerships, associations, corporations, trusts, and S corporations that own rental properties, conduct business, perform services, solicit sales, operate, or maintain an office in any of the six communities must file, even if no tax is due.

In 2020, Ohio enacted legislation under Section 29 of House Bill 197 that changes Ohio municipal income tax rules temporarily, effective March 9, 2020 and for thirty days after the conclusion of the States emergency declaration. This rule stipulates that work performed from a remote location, including an employees home, would be recognized as the employee performing the job at their principal place of work prior to the COVID-19 state-of-emergency. The Governors Executive Order 2020-01D is still in effect at this time.

Sources of income that are taxable include salaries, wages, tips, severance pay, lottery and gambling winnings, stock options, net profits from self-employment, 1099-MISC income, net profits from rental real estate, and contributions to deferred compensation plans, such as 401(k), 403(b), and 457, and individuals gains on sales of real estate used in business to the extent of the depreciation.

Sources of income that are not taxable include unemployment benefits and federal Economic Impact Payments, Social Security benefits, pensions, interest, dividends, workers compensation, Internal Revenue Code section 125 cafeteria plan contributions.

Taxpayers who wish to have their Findlay, Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, and Mount Blanchard income tax returns prepared by the Findlay Income Tax Department will need to furnish their W-2s and completed copies of their Federal Forms 1040 and other relevant Federal forms and schedules for the department to keep. As a courtesy to other patrons and to expedite the filing process, the Tax Department requests that visitors have these forms readily accessible at the time they seek assistance.

Forms are available at the Tax Department, at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, and on the City’s website by visiting findlayohio.com/incometax. For assistance, taxpayers can call 419-424-7133 or visit the Tax Department in room 115 on the first floor of the Municipal Building at 318 Dorney Plaza. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.