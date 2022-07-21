Mural Planned For MLK Overpass In Findlay

The City of Findlay, with support from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, has commissioned an over 1,000 square foot mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. which will be placed on the overpass named after him in downtown Findlay.

The mural, which will be completed by local artist Amber Kear of Hysteria Company, will feature a bust of Dr. King along with a quote that will be chosen with help from the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center and the public.

“Since taking office, I have had a vision of incorporating more art throughout our community,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

“I recently became aware of the City of Findlay Community Improvement Fund, which The Community Foundation holds on behalf of the City that can be used for community improvement projects. As I thought of how I could roll out a mural program, I saw the large stanchion of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass. I thought it would be a beautiful spot to add art along the multiuse path and honor Dr. King. This is a large mural and is going to cost much more than ones I expect to see in the future, but I think it is a great way to kick off the initiative of adding more art, culture, and attractions to the City of Findlay.”

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center is excited to be a part of this project.

“A positive representation of Dr. King can serve as a reminder that his fight for justice and inclusion for all people is an ongoing battle. His words still remain quite relevant today as we continue the struggle to alleviate poverty and other social and economic ills.” Said Jerome Gray, Executive Director.

The mural is estimated to cost $25,000, with $15,000 of the cost being covered by a grant from the Madeleine Thomas Schneider Fund from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The remaining funds will be covered by the City of Findlay.

By giving to the City of Findlay Community Improvement Fund, you can support projects like this mural and many others.

“We’re looking forward to once again partnering with the city to beautify our community and memorializing Dr. King in our own unique way,” said Dr. Brian Treece, President & CEO of the Community Foundation.

“We are at our best when we work together, and this collaborative project is a perfect example of the beauty that can come from it.”

With the approval from City Council to accept the grant from the Community Foundation, Mayor Muryn will now work with the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center to select three to four quotes which can be shared with the community and voted upon to be incorporated into the mural.

No specific timeframe has been released for when the project will be completed.

More information on the mural project and how you can submit a design, location, or volunteer will be on the City of Findlay website in the next few weeks.

The most recent local work by Amber Kear is a mural on the side of The Baking Company & Bread Kneads building. (below)

Her website states, “Promoting ethnic and cultural equity in our communities thru art and design.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway overpass reopened last November following a flood mitigation project.