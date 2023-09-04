Murder Suspect Shot By Officer On I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pursuit that started in Hancock County ended in Auglaize County with an officer-involved shooting.

The Highway Patrol says on Sunday afternoon around 1:35 Findlay Post troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Hancock County that was believed to be driven by a man wanted for murder in Chicago.

The suspect refused to stop for troopers and a pursuit ensued on I-75 southbound at a high rate of speed.

Troopers successfully deployed stop sticks multiple times but the vehicle continued driving southbound into Auglaize County.

Troopers made intentional contact with the vehicle on I-75, just south of US 33, in Auglaize County and the vehicle came to rest in the median and caught on fire.

After a short time, the driver, identified as Danny E. Berry, 45, of Chicago, exited the vehicle with a handgun and began walking southbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Berry was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers involved were physically injured as a result of the incident. The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire & EMS, Shawnee Township Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.