Murder Suspects Shoot At Troopers During Pursuit

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two murder suspects from Michigan shot at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wood and Hancock Counties before being taken into custody.

The Highway Patrol says, at 7:40 Saturday night, troopers with the Bowling Green Post along with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle and suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and homicide that occurred earlier in the day in Monroe County, Michigan.

As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle at a rest area near Bowling Green, the suspects fled southbound on Interstate 75 and a pursuit ensued.

The Highway Patrol says the suspects shot at pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and through Findlay and exited onto State Route 15.

As the suspect’s vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, a little east of State Route 37, it went off the right side of the road and struck the ditch.

The Highway Patrol said the suspects initially refused to comply with troopers’ orders to exit the vehicle, but after some time the passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The Highway Patrol Special Response Team arrived on scene and was able to take the driver into custody.

The driver, Stephen M. Jones, 29, of Monroe, Michigan was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, Ronnie L. Oliver, 44, of Ann Arbor, Michigan was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

He was medically cleared and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

No officers were physically injured in the incident, which is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.