Museum Holding Brown Bag Lecture On Upcoming Eclipse

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

You’ve probably heard that northwest Ohio will witness a total solar eclipse next April, but what else do you know about this natural phenomenon?

The last time this happened in our state was in 1806, and it won’t happen again until 2099!

Tom O’Grady, Astronomy Instructor at Ohio University, has chased solar eclipses all over the world.

Learn about the dynamics of solar eclipses, the history of eclipse expeditions, and what we can expect to experience next spring at our monthly lecture on August 3rd at noon.

Brown Bag Lectures are always free for museum members, $3 for nonmembers.

Get more details below or by clicking here.