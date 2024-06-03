Museum Holding ‘Flag City USA’ 50th Anniversary Celebration

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Families are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Flag City USA from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at the Hancock Historical Museum.

This family-friendly event is free to the public as part of The Community Foundation’s Fun for All series of free community events.

While exploring the museum, attendees will learn about why Findlay was named Flag City, how the community has celebrated over the years, and enjoy a variety of patriotic activities, including:

– New exhibit featuring 50 years of Flag City USA

– Free red, white and blue snow cones from Kona Ice

– Learn proper flag etiquette and disposal with Dan Haas at 2:15 p.m.

– Meet American Founding Father and Hancock County’s namesake, John Hancock, presented by Tom Davis

– Mobile Mazza Museum exhibit featuring patriotic children’s book illustrations

– Children will go home with a free children’s book while supplies last

Community members are encouraged to bring any American flags that are damaged or no longer in use which for an official retirement ceremony to take place at a later date by The Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

“It’s important to celebrate milestone events such as 50 years of Flag City USA and reflect on the accomplishments throughout our community over the years”, said Sarah Foltz, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

“With the support of The Community Foundation’s Fun for All Series, we are able to present this educational, familyfun day completely free of charge.”

No registration necessary. For more information about the Hancock Historical Museum or upcoming events, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.