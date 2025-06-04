Museum Holding ‘History With A Twist’ Craft Cocktail Competition

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum is bringing back a fan-favorite outdoor event that blends history with the art of mixology. History with a Twist, presented by Hixon Zuercher Capital Management, will return to the museum grounds from 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14.

In celebration of the museum’s Growing Up 90s: Hancock County Edition exhibit, eight of Findlay’s finest bartenders will compete by crafting original cocktails inspired by the 1990s. Each drink will pay homage to the decade through technique, ingredients, title or presentation.

Participating businesses include Alexandria’s, Bourbon Affair, Findlay Brewing Company, Findlay Country Club, Gillig Winery, Mancy’s, Main Street Deli & Barcade and The Baker’s Café. Competing mixologists will vie for two awards: Grand Champion, determined by a panel of anonymous judges, and People’s Choice, chosen by event guests.

Attendees will enjoy cocktail tastings, appetizers, and live music by Jason Wagner and Ryan Parker. Each ticket includes one vote for the People’s Choice award. Additional votes may be cast by submitting donations, which directly support the museum’s mission.

History with a Twist is a 21-and-up event held rain or shine at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay. A valid ID and ticket are required for entry. All proceeds benefit the museum’s annual operations, including the preservation of Hancock County’s rich history and educational programming for all ages.

Tickets are $55 for museum members and $65 for nonmembers. Quantities are limited and available for purchase at the Hancock Historical Museum or online at https://www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/event-details/history-with-a-twist

Sign up for any level of museum membership for the discounted ticket price and receive an exclusive Hancock Historical Museum cocktail glass at the event. Annual museum membership starts at $50 and includes reciprocal benefits at museums, science centers, botanical gardens and more throughout the United States.

For more information, contact the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.