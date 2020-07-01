Museum Hosting July 4th Ice Cream Social

The Hancock Historical Museum is inviting people to celebrate Independence Day with an old-fashioned ice cream social on the front porch of the Hull House.

“Enjoy the museum’s first (and hopefully last) socially-distanced social,” said Executive Director Sarah Sisser.

She says several safety and sanitization procedures will be in effect.

All volunteers will be wearing masks, ice cream will be pre-scooped and packaged, and tables will be distanced from each other by at least 6 feet.

The museum’s annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday from noon to 2.

Dietschs ice cream, ice cream bars, and root beer floats will be available for purchase. Only cash will be accepted.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.