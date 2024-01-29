Museum Hosting Lecture On The History Of Banned Books

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture, Thursday, February 1st at noon.

Retired teacher and local author Teresa Straley Lambert will talk about the history of banned books.

Teresa volunteers at the Hancock Historical Museum, loves to travel, is an enthusiastic reader, and is the author of ABCs of Gravestone Symbols and Lost Hancock County, Ohio.

Thursday’s lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

For more information, please call the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433, or visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.