Museum Hosting Lecture On Women’s Activism

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture, Thursday, September 7th, at noon. Bowling Green State University Professor, Dr. Rebecca Mancuso, will present a lecture entitled “’We Support Child Support’: Ohio Women’s Activism Goes National, 1984-2005.”

Dr. Mancuso specializes in the history of Canada, local history, and public history. She currently coordinates the Canadian Studies academic minor program at BGSU and serves a member of the History Department’s Graduate Committee. She has assisted in designing the department’s MA program in public history, and teaches graduate courses in local and public history.

Dr. Mancuso’s publications, appearing in an array of academic journals, explore immigration to Canada as a twentieth-century nationalist project with a focus on women migrants. In 2013, she held the Fulbright Research Chair at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada. She has led public history projects in both Canada and the U.S. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Wood County, Ohio, Historical Society.

Thursday’s lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers. For more information, please call the Hancock Historical Museum at (419)423-4433, or visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.