Museum Lecture To Explore Life And Work Of Rod Serling

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will present the next installment of its Brown Bag Lecture Series, titled Next Stop, the Twilight Zone, on November 7 at noon at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay. This lecture will explore the life and work of Rod Serling (1924-1975), one of the most acclaimed writers of early television.

In the 1950s, Serling’s live TV dramas frequently tackled controversial topics, though network pressures often forced him to revise his scripts. Frustrated with censorship, Serling turned his focus to science fiction, creating, producing, and narrating The Twilight Zone. The show became famous for its unexpected plot twists and moral lessons, and this presentation will delve into Serling’s cultural significance and the ongoing popularity of The Twilight Zone.

The lecture will be presented by Charles Coletta, Ph.D., a faculty member in the Department of Popular Culture at Bowling Green State University. Raised in Cleveland, Coletta earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in literature from John Carroll University, and his Ph.D. in American Culture Studies from Bowling Green State University. Since 2000, he has taught courses on Television and Film Studies, Contemporary Popular Literature, and Mass Media Studies.

This interesting event will take place at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay, Ohio. The Brown Bag Lecture Series is held on the first Thursday of every month, covering a variety of topics related to Hancock County and Ohio history.

The event is free for museum members and included with regular admission for non-members. No registration is required, so attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch and enjoy an enlightening hour of history.

For more information, visit HancockHistoricalMuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.