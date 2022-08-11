Museum Showing Outdoor Classic Movie

In honor of their exhibit, Findlay Rocks! 1960s Garage Bands, The Hancock Historical Museum will be spending an evening celebrating the decade.

The museum is inviting people to join them for a free outdoor movie in their parking lot at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay on Saturday, August 13th. (rain date August 27)

“Bring your lawn chairs and we’ll provide the popcorn. We’ll have cars and music from the era, too!”

The parking lot will closed to vehicles, and visitors are encouraged to park on Sandusky Street or in nearby public lots.

Guests should bring their own lawn chairs. Vintage cars from the era will be on site.

The museum will be showing “American Graffiti,” the 1973 American coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Lucas, produced by Francis Ford Coppola, and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Harrison Ford and many more.

Set in Modesto, California, in 1962, the film is a study of the cruising and early rock ‘n’ roll cultures popular among Lucas’ age group at the time.

Through a series of vignettes, it tells the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures over the course of a night.

The movie will begin at 8:45.