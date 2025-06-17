Museum Showing Technicolor Musical At Next ‘Classic Movie Night’

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum invites the public to join them for the next installment of its 2025 Classic Movie Night series on Friday, June 20, with a screening of the Technicolor musical State Fair (G, 1945), starring Jeanne Crain, Dana Andrews, Dick Haymes, and Vivian Blaine.

Based on the novel by Phil Stong and brought to life with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, State Fair follows the Frake family as they head to the Iowa State Fair, each with their own dreams and expectations. As blue-ribbon hopes and unexpected romances unfold against a backdrop of livestock judging, carnival rides, and talent contests, the fair becomes a transformative experience for all. With charming performances and unforgettable songs like “It Might as Well Be Spring,” the film captures a slice of Americana that continues to resonate.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the film begins at 7:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy a brief introduction with historical context before the screening and are welcome to stay for a lively discussion afterward. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be served.

This year’s remaining Classic Movie Night lineup includes:

July 18 – A Face in the Crowd (PG, 1957)

August 16 – The Goonies (PG, 1985) – Outdoor Movie Night

October 24 – Bride of Frankenstein (PG, 1935)

November 21 – Dark Passage (PG, 1947)

December 19 – It’s A Wonderful Life (PG, 1946)

All films will be shown at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience these timeless classics the way they were meant to be seen—on the big screen, surrounded by fellow film lovers.

Whether you’re revisiting an old favorite or discovering a new gem, Classic Movie Night offers a nostalgic evening for all ages.

For more information, please visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.