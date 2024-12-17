Museum Showing ‘White Christmas’ For December Classic Movie Night

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum is delighted to invite you to a festive evening of timeless entertainment with a special Classic Movie Night screening of the beloved holiday film White Christmas! Join us on Friday, December 20th, at 7:00 PM for a heartwarming cinematic experience sure to fill you with holiday cheer.

This 1954 musical treasure stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as two talented entertainers who team up with a sister act, played by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their former army commander. Featuring iconic songs such as “Sisters” and the unforgettable “White Christmas,” this cherished film captures the magic of the season like no other.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary popcorn while taking in this holiday classic in the cozy atmosphere of the museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio. Guests are welcome to BYOB to make the evening even more enjoyable. Whether you’ve watched White Christmas countless times or are experiencing it for the first time, it’s a perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with family, friends, or a special someone.

No RSVP is required—just bring your holiday spirit and settle in for a cozy night of classic cinema. This event is open to everyone looking to embrace the warmth and joy of the season.

For more information, please contact the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433 or visit our website at www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.