Museum Unveils ‘Growing Up ’90s: Hancock County Edition’ Exhibit

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum invites visitors to experience the 1990s through the eyes of 90s kids who grew up in Hancock County.

Now open to the public, the new exhibit “Growing Up ‘90s: Hancock County Edition” explores highlights of emerging technology, music, movies, local hangouts and fashion.

“We [staff] have enjoyed watching generations before us reminisce with our previous exhibits featuring the 1950s and 1960s rock and roll bands,” said Joy Bennett, Museum curator and archivist.

“Several of us on the Museum team are 90s kids and couldn’t wait to feature growing up in our generation.”

Growing Up ‘90s: Hancock County Edition is a polaroid of a time when children rode bikes and stayed out until the streetlights came on, spent time with friends at the mall, and ate at Pizza Hut with BookIt® coupons for dinner.

The exhibition includes artifacts including clothing, toys, technology, posters, books and school memorabilia.

Joy was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the new exhibit.

The exhibit includes a growing digital component on the Museum website featuring photos, videos, memories from the 90s in Hancock County and a song playlist with over 17 hours of 90s greatest hits.

Community members can contribute by submitting personal photos, videos and stories about the 90s in Hancock County.

This can be done by visiting the Museum website and completing an online form.

“The 1990s are such an important period in the lives of Gen Xers and Millennials,” said Bennett.

“We’re seeing a lot of 90s nostalgia on social media, making now a great time to present an exhibit of all things 90s.”

The Hancock Historical Museum located at 422 W. Sandusky St. in Findlay, Ohio is open weekly 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday and 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students and free to members.

For more information, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org, call 419-423- 4433 or follow the Hancock Historical Museum on Facebook and Instagram.