Names Released Of Carey Shooting Victim And Suspect

The Carey Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim from a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The police department says it received a call about a shooting at 104 Lindenwood Place at 11:31 Saturday night.

The arriving officer discovered a man’s body in the street at the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased was identified as Nathan A. Stroub, 42, of Carey.

A few minutes later, police say a suspect arrived at the police department and was detained.

The suspect was identified as Samuel W. Seabert, 43, of Carey.

He was later taken to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

His initial court appearance was tentatively scheduled for Monday.

The case is being investigated by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.