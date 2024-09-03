Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

NAMI Encouraging People To Walk Their New ‘Mindfulness Path’

Local News

NAMI Hancock County in collaboration with the Hancock Park District has created a Mindfulness Path at Riverbend Recreation Area.

People are encouraged to take a walk around the 1.2 mile Loop Trail at Riverbend and find Mindfulness posters with meditations, breathing exercises and more.

“Take a stroll around the pond and beyond the dog park to locate all eleven Mindfulness posters.”

The Loop Trail is open during park hours and is ADA accessible.

 