NAMI Encouraging People To Walk Their New ‘Mindfulness Path’
NAMI Hancock County in collaboration with the Hancock Park District has created a Mindfulness Path at Riverbend Recreation Area.
People are encouraged to take a walk around the 1.2 mile Loop Trail at Riverbend and find Mindfulness posters with meditations, breathing exercises and more.
“Take a stroll around the pond and beyond the dog park to locate all eleven Mindfulness posters.”
The Loop Trail is open during park hours and is ADA accessible.