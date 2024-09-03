NAMI Encouraging People To Walk Their New ‘Mindfulness Path’

NAMI Hancock County in collaboration with the Hancock Park District has created a Mindfulness Path at Riverbend Recreation Area.

People are encouraged to take a walk around the 1.2 mile Loop Trail at Riverbend and find Mindfulness posters with meditations, breathing exercises and more.

“Take a stroll around the pond and beyond the dog park to locate all eleven Mindfulness posters.”

The Loop Trail is open during park hours and is ADA accessible.