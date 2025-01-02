NAMI Offering Classes On The ‘Grief Recovery Method’

(From NAMI Hancock County)

If you’ve experienced loss there are tools and supports to help you move on in your life through the Grief Recovery Method, which is being offered by NAMI Hancock County

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, says people will say you have to let go and move on with your life, but they don’t tell you how to accomplish that, but the Grief Recovery Method program provides the tools and support to make that happen.

Classes begin January 15.

To register or for more information call 567-301-2101 or email [email protected]