NAMI To Close Out Mental Health Awareness Month With Community Barbecue

(From NAMI Hancock County)

As the end of May nears, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Hancock County plans to close out Mental Health Awareness Month with a community barbecue.

Organizations including NAMI commemorate May each year as Mental Health Awareness Month nationwide. This year’s theme is “In Every Story, There’s Strength”.

NAMI reports that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, with 1 in 20 experiencing serious mental illness each year. Among U.S. youth aged 6-17, 1 in 6 experience a mental health disorder each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14 and the third leading cause of death among those aged 15-24 in the U.S.

In Hancock County, as many as 14,860 residents may be diagnosed with a mental health condition such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder.

NAMI Hancock County supports community members living with mental health conditions as well as their families and loved ones. The organization provides support, education and advocacy. While NAMI Hancock County does not provide clinical services, people who need help finding mental health services use the organization as a resource to find more information.

NAMI offers classes and support groups for people living with mental health conditions as well as their family members. All are led by trained facilitators with lived experience with mental health. NAMI Hancock County also acts as a resource for the community as a whole, working to raise awareness around mental health through community presentations and educational sessions at workplaces.

A new support group is designed for survivors of narcissistic abuse or those dealing with any type of toxic or manipulative relationship. This group, which NAMI Hancock County began offering following requests from the community, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 305 W. Hardin St., Findlay.

NAMI Hancock County also provides a space for social activities, such as a craft night held two Fridays each month. Peer-led self-care activities take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. each weekday, with a different theme each day of the week, such as cards and board games, or walking.

“Human connection is something that we have found to be invaluable,” said Liana Gott, executive director of NAMI Hancock County. “Too many people are isolated, and the programs we offer help them build those social connections. Connection to others is a huge protective factor in suicide prevention as well.”

All NAMI programs are free of charge to participants. The nonprofit organization is supported through grants, donations, and support from the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

The organization held its largest annual fundraiser, the annual Color Me Happy Walk, on May 10.

“The Color Me Happy Walk and 5K is more than just a vibrant celebration, it’s a powerful reminder that mental health matters,” said Abbey Will, Board of Directors. “Every step we take together brings hope, raises awareness, and strengthens our community’s commitment to supporting mental wellness for all. This year the walk brought together nearly 700 individuals all in the name of mental health.”

NAMI Hancock County will close out Mental Health Month with its annual “You Belong at NAMI Hancock County” barbecue at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28 at the NAMI Hancock County office, 305 W. Hardin St., Findlay. The event will feature free food, yard games, and activities for children. All ages are welcome.

“While the food is great, this barbecue also serves as an informal, laid-back event to get people into the building to learn about NAMI Hancock County and what free programs we offer to the community,” said Board President Brian White. “It’s also a chance for community members to bond with one another and facilitate connections in our community.”

For more information on programs and activities offered by NAMI Hancock County, as well as opportunities to support the organization’s mission by donating or volunteering, please call 567-301-2101 or visit https://www.namihancockcounty.org/