NAMI To Honor CIT Officer At Suicide Prevention Vigil

(From the Findlay Police Department and NAMI)

This fall NAMI Hancock County will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Vigil at their office on September 14th. As part of this event, NAMI of Hancock County also recognizes a Hancock County CIT trained officer who has shown exemplary service in de-escalating a crisis situation with their CIT Officer of the Year Award.

For those not familiar, Crisis Intervention Team Training (CIT) is a community partnership that trains officers in de-escalation techniques when responding to mental health crises. “CIT is a program that provides the foundation to necessary to promote community and statewide solutions to assist individuals with a mental illness and/or addictions.” (citinternational.org)

If you would like to nominate an officer from Findlay/Hancock County, you can do so at the link below.

Also, you can find more information on the Suicide Prevention Vigil at NAMI of Hancock County’s website here: https://www.namihancockcounty.org/