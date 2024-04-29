NAMI’s ‘Color Me Happy’ Walk & 5K Color Run Coming Up

(From NAMI of Hancock County)

Join NAMI Hancock County on May 11, 2024, for our annual Jenelle Hohman Color Me Happy Walk & 5K Color Run! Your participation in this walk & 5k will help us in our mission to raise awareness for mental health.

We could not do this without the help of our supporters.

All proceeds from this event assist us in providing FREE classes and support groups in Hancock County.

NAMI’s Larissa Herbert and Abbey Will were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event.

Disclaimer: Color is made from corn powder. If you wish to not have color thrown on you, there will be a sticker available at the registration pavilion for you to wear to alert the color stations along the route.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

Location: Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave, Findlay, OH 45840