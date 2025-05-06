National Correctional Officers and Employees Week
(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)
National Correctional Officers and Employees Week has been set aside to recognize and celebrate the work of these often overlooked or underappreciated and frequently scrutinized individuals.
We applaud the commitment of our officers to perform their duties with pride and serve their community with honor within these walls.
Thank you for everything you do — your dedication and hard work are a vital part of what makes our agency strong and successful!