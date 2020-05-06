The administrator of the Hancock County Jail says National Correctional Officers Week is a time to salute a group of officers who are often overlooked but carry a tremendous amount of responsibility.

“Unless you work in it it’s very hard to understand what each of our frontline officers do every given day,” said Captain Ryan Kidwell, the jail administrator at the Hancock County Justice Center.

He says the danger doesn’t end when a person is incarcerated, and inmates can make weapons behind bars, use their physical strength against officers and be verbal and confrontational.

Captain Kidwell says the 45 members of the jail staff continue to serve honorably and excel at their jobs.

“Their job is not simply to secure a facility and the people in it. Correctional officers and employees teach, train, mentor, preach, and cure.”

He says it’s an honor to have so many dedicated individuals working in the justice center and serving their community.