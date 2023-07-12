National Depression Glass Show And Sale

(From Destination Seneca County)

The National Depression Glass Association, Inc. has announced that it will be hosting the 48th Annual Glass Show & Sale Convention in Tiffin on Saturday, July 13 from 10 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, July 14 from 11 AM to 4 PM in 2024.

The show returns to Tiffin for the first time since 2016 and will take place at the Tiffin Middle School, 103 Shepherd Drive. Nationally known glass dealers will be set up for this popular glass show that attracts collectors from all over the United States. In addition to the show and sale, the organization is to hold a silent auction and live auction, along with glass identification, educational seminars and displays, and hourly door prize drawings. Additional seminars are to be announced closer to the show. Admission is $10 and is good for the entire weekend.

The show is in a handicapped accessible facility with free parking. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Tiffin Glass Museum & Shoppe, 25 – 27 South Washington Street, where over a thousand pieces of glassware and memorabilia items from the old factory are displayed. The retail shop offers Tiffin glass and other fine glassware for sale. Extended hours will be observed during the weekend.