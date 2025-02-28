(From Blanchard Valley Center)

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Kelli Grisham, superintendent of Blanchard Valley Center/Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said that March is a time when exceptional efforts are made to increase awareness of people with disabilities in our community.

“In Hancock County, we focus on the individual every day, not just in the month of March,” Grisham said. “With that said, it’s great to have a month where we can showcase both the amazing individuals we support and the efforts of our equally amazing staff.”

Grisham said Blanchard Valley Center is planning an impressive lineup of activities to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness month. They include:

March 1 – BVC will have a resource table at Pancake Day, hosted by the Kiwanis Club at Findlay High School. Stop by and get information on the services and supports we provide. The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 62 and over. Tickets at the door are $1 more. Pre-sale tickets are available at AAA Findlay, Heavenly Pizza and State Bank on Lincoln Street.

March 4 is Advocacy Day at the Ohio State House. Hancock County advocates will visit and speak with legislators on issues important to the DD community.

March 4 – Findlay City Council will issue a proclamation declaring March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at its 6 p.m. meeting.

March 6 – The Hancock County Commissioners will issue a proclamation at their 9:30 a.m. meeting.

March 6 – The Aktion Club will raise funds with a drive-thru lunch at Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St. in Findlay. Orders can be placed that day, while supplies last.

March 15 – BVC staff will volunteer at the World Down Syndrome Day Carnival at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St. in Findlay.

March 25 – The annual Celebrity Basketball Game between local celebrities and Special Olympians will tip off at 7 p.m. at Findlay High School.

Nearly 40, K-2 Hancock County classrooms have scheduled a guest reader to share the book, Strictly No Elephants by Lisa Mantchev.

Ten pop-up popcorn stands are scheduled with local businesses and schools. Check www.blanchardvalley.org for details on upcoming events under BVC Happenings.

A display board will be on display at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from March 1-15.