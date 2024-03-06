(From Blanchard Valley Center)

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Blanchard Valley Center/Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting numerous activities so that everyone in Hancock County can help celebrate.

“March is our gateway month,” said Blanchard Valley Center Superintendent Kelli Grisham. “It’s the gateway to spring, and the gateway to providing people with developmental disabilities the recognition they deserve. We are fortunate that we have an inclusive society in Hancock County. I’m grateful for the acceptance and the opportunities that are provided to the people we support. March is the month when we recognize the greater DD community, which includes my staff, our dedicated providers and the businesses that employ people with developmental disabilities.”

BVC’s Nadine Weininger has some details on the monthly events and they are listed below as well.

The Hancock County activities in March include:

March 5 – Findlay City Council will issue a proclamation at 6 p.m. at city hall.

March 7 – The Hancock County Commissioners will issue a proclamation at 9:30 a.m. at the county building.

March 7 – Aktion Club is hosting a hot dog drive-thru fundraiser.

March 11-15 – Spirit Week. Blanchard Valley Centers hopes businesses and schools join them in showing their support for inclusion. Spirit Week events are: Neon Monday, Y2K Tuesday, Celebrity Wednesday, Rock & Roll Thursday, and Disney Friday.

March 12 – Advocacy Day at the Ohio State House. Hancock County advocates will visit with legislators to discuss important issues impacting the DD community.

March 26 – Celebrity Basketball Game. Our Special Olympic basketball players and local celebrities clash at 7 p.m. at Findlay High School. The halftime show will feature an escape artist act. The people Blanchard Valley Center supports will be reading in elementary schools throughout the county. The guest readers will visit more than 20 classes in Hancock County to read Who’s New at Lou’s Zoo by JoAnn Dickinson.

Pop-up popcorn stands are scheduled with local businesses around Findlay for their staff and guests to enjoy. A display board will be up at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from March 1-15.