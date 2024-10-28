(From the Findlay Police Department)

October 28th sets aside National First Responders Day to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand.

First responders dedicate their lives to save lives. They are the people who run toward a crisis, while the rest of the world flees.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders support the communities where they live.

They are firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians (EMT), paramedics, and 911 operators.

In an emergency, they’re the first on the scene.

These dedicated professionals answer the call when a crisis arises, often putting their own lives on the line.

Please join us in thanking all our area first responders.