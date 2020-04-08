National Guard Helps With Food Distribution In Fostoria

The West Ohio Food Bank is seeing a 50 percent increase in people seeking food assistance since the pandemic has put so many out of work.

We spoke with CEO Linda Hamilton at a big food distribution event in Fostoria on Wednesday that saw the Ohio National Guard helping out and had vehicles stretched around the parking lot of the middle school.

“We brought 77,000 pounds of food with us today, and looking at the vehicles we’ll probably have 600 to 700 households which could equate to probably a couple thousand individuals that will go home knowing they’ll have food on the table.”

She says the Fostoria distribution was a big one but it wasn’t as big as a recent event in Hardin County in which they distributed 90,000 pounds of food.

“There are individuals in the line that never thought they would ever need food assistance, they had a good job and were able to keep up with expenses until they suddenly had no income coming in.”

She expects this heightened need to be around for months if not even a year after the pandemic ends.

The next mobile food pantry will be Thursday at Cornerstone Church on County Road 140 just west of Findlay. People will need to call 419-422-6401 to reserve a time slot.