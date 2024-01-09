Area law enforcement agencies took to social media to honor their ranks during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

“Today we join citizens across our country to celebrate the men and women in law enforcement in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. A special thank you to our officers here at the Findlay Police Department and those that serve Hancock County,” the Findlay Police Department posted on its social media.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted, “We would like to thank all law enforcement nationwide, locally and especially our employees at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and service to the community. We appreciate you all!”

Above is a picture of a Findlay police officer handing out candy during trick-or-treat.