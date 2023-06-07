National Lime & Stone Celebrating 120th Anniversary

The National Lime & Stone Company in Findlay is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

We spoke with Carl Palmer, Executive Chairman of the Board, and his son Paul Palmer, Chief Executive Officer.

Paul says the company began in Carey in 1903, and that was the location of their first and biggest quarry, and in 1927 they moved their headquarters to Findlay.

“The Carey quarry is still in operation 120 years later and is the largest quarry in the state of Ohio.”

Paul says they’ve grown steadily throughout the years and are now one of the largest independent producers in the country.

Paul says they moved into their current building at Lake Cascades in Findlay in 1992.

Learn more about The National Lime & Stone Company by clicking here for their website.

There’s a Quarry Series art exhibit at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts sponsored by National Lime & Stone, and you can get more details clicking here and below.