National ‘Move Over Day’ Coming Up

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

Saturday, October 19 is National Move Over Day, a day to remind drivers of the importance of moving over for roadside workers.

All 50 states have a version of the “move over” law which requires drivers to move over a lane for stationary vehicles with flashing lights.

If the driver cannot safely move over, they are required to slow down.

Ohio’s move over law took effect in 1999 and focused on law enforcement. It was expanded in 2013 to include all vehicles with flashing lights.

Ohio recently launched a campaign featuring a highway worker, state trooper, tow truck operator, and firefighter to remind drivers of the state’s move over law and that these men and women are more than just roadside workers.