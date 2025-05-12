(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

National Police Week | May 11–May 17

This week, we pause to recognize the courageous men and women in law enforcement who serve our communities with strength, dedication, and heart.

To the deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office — thank you for the sacrifices you make, the professionalism you uphold, and the integrity you bring to your roles each and every day. You are the foundation of our agency and the reason our community remains safe and supported.

We also extend our deepest gratitude to all law enforcement officers across the nation. Whether you’re on patrol, behind the scenes, or answering calls in dispatch, your service matters. Your dedication doesn’t go unnoticed.

Let this week serve as a reminder of the value of your commitment — not only to the badge but to the people you protect.

We appreciate you. We stand with you. We honor you.