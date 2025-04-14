The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Police Department, and other police, fire and EMS agencies across the area and country are saluting their dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs from April 13 – 19.

Sergeant Mark Price with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers play a crucial role by providing that initial contact with people to get them the help they need.

“The dispatchers work together to help us as first responders in the field gain the information needed in a timely fashion that we need to do our jobs.”

Price says, while the sheriff’s office and Findlay Police Department each have their own dispatch centers, they work together a lot and work well together.

He’s asking anyone who knows a dispatcher to reach out to them this week and thank them for what they do.