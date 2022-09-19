National Rail Safety Week

This is National Railroad Safety Week, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other safety agencies are asking people to refresh their knowledge about railroad safety.

Operation Lifesaver says, in 2021, there were 2,145 highway-rail incidents leading to 236 deaths and 668 injuries.

William Miller, public safety director for Norfolk Southern was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to remind people, among other things, that railroads are made for one reason – to carry trains, and that it takes trains a long distance to stop.

The ongoing “Stop Track Tragedies” public awareness campaign from Operation Lifesaver shows the impact that rail-related incidents have on families and communities.