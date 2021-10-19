National School Bus Safety Week
This is National School Bus Safety Week.
Findlay crime prevention officer Brian White says we all need to do our part to make sure schoolkids are safe around their buses.
He says drivers are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and a stop arm are displayed and cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving.
On a two-lane road all lanes of traffic must come to a stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students.
On a four-lane road, only vehicles going the same direction as the school bus must stop.
A driver who fails to stop for a school bus that’s loading or unloading students can be fined up to $500 and have their license suspended for a year.
National School Bus Safety Week runs October 18th – 22nd.
Troopers will be highly visible along school bus routes this week for National School Bus Safety Week. The week serves up a reminder to motorists, students, and school bus drivers of the important role they each have in ensuring children’s safety. https://t.co/W1yhb71hAa pic.twitter.com/05kY3jcUNx
— Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) October 18, 2021