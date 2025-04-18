National Work Zone Awareness Week will be observed April 21 – 25, with the theme, “Respect the Zone So We All Get Home.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation says National Work Zone Awareness Week is an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.

ODOT’s Matt Bruning says the key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones and to obey Ohio’s Move Over Law.

Earth Day will be observed during the week as well on April 22 and drivers are reminded to be aware of crews picking up litter along the highways.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If moving over is not possible due to traffic, weather conditions or a second lane not being available, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution.