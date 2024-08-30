Naturalists Hosting Speaker From ODNR Division Of Wildlife In Findlay

(From Hancock County Naturalists)

The Hancock County Naturalists will host speaker Justin Harrington, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) assistant wildlife management supervisor, at their monthly meeting on September 12 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Doc Phillips Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwoods Lane. The meeting is free and open to the public to those 15 and older.

Harrington received an associate degree from Hocking College and a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Utah State University in Wildlife Biology. Before that, he has worked in Utah, Colorado, and Indiana. Justin has worked as an Assistant Wildlife Management Supervisor for the past ten years for the ODNR Division of Wildlife in Findlay, Ohio. In that capacity, Harrington enjoys managing over 3,000 acres of public lands, working with private lands staff, solving human-wildlife conflicts, and facilitating outdoor access opportunities for Ohioans on public and private lands, among other duties.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth.

For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.