Nearly 700 Citations Issued During ‘Move Over’ Campaign

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness about the Move Over law.

The high-visibility campaign ran from July 16 through July 22 and included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the initiative, Ohio troopers issued 690 Move Over citations and educated motorists about the state’s Move Over law. Troopers from the six partnering states issued 1,064 Move Over citations in total.

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. A version of the Move Over law exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.