Need For Food Assistance Growing As Pandemic Continues

The West Ohio Food Bank and Chopin Hall, with help from the Ohio National Guard and volunteers from Marathon and State Farm, distributed 66,000 pounds of food in Findlay on Thursday.

“Food is health, that’s what we truly believe and that starts with being able to come out and get nutritious food,” said Linda Hamilton, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank.

She says the need for food assistance continues to grow as the pandemic continues.

If you need help and missed Thursday’s food distribution in Findlay, Linda says there will be another one in Fostoria on Friday from 11 to 1 on H.L. Ford Drive by the school buildings.