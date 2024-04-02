Officials are reminding drivers to watch for, and obey, high water and road closed signs.

We’ve had a lot of rain the last few days and both the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek are swollen in Findlay.

Some water is spilling over the banks and causing some road closures around town. (list below from the city)

The Blanchard River in Findlay is expected to reach minor flood stage, as it is in Ottawa as well.

Again, officials are reminding drivers to obey high water and road closed signs and never try to drive through high water.

Get the latest road closures due to flooding from the city’s Facebook page below.